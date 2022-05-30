EveryMatrix enters retail betting sector with Leapbit acquisition

Malta-based iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has completed the acquisition of Zagreb-based retail sports betting platform provider Leapbit.

The acquisition enhances the supplier’s existing OddsMatrix online sports betting product with a retail-focused software solution and other products such as virtual horse racing and lottery games.

“OddsMatrix is one of the company's three pillars and is growing at a tremendous rate already,” said EveryMatrix Group CEO Ebbe Groes. “Retail is a big component of any comprehensive sports betting suite, and by integrating Leapbit’s technology, we can take OddsMatrix to new levels of complexity.

“We’ve been impressed by Leapbit’s technology and expert team, and we’re looking forward to growing OddsMatrix together by greatly expanding our addressable market.”

Leapbit’s development team will be merged with OddsMatrix’s existing team, and continue to deliver software from its current base in Zagreb, Croatia.

“We’re delighted to be signing with EveryMatrix,” said Leapbit co-founder and CEO Božo Kekez, who previously served as chief technology officer for Romanian bookmaker Superbet. “The past four years with Leapbit have been more fruitful than expected; we've done a lot of work in a short time frame and couldn't be prouder of this outcome.

“The team is eager to re-join a bigger company and work from the inside to push the boundaries of innovation within the sports betting software space.”