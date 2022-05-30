This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

EveryMatrix enters retail betting sector with Leapbit acquisition

30th May 2022 11:09 am GMT

Malta-based iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has completed the acquisition of Zagreb-based retail sports betting platform provider Leapbit.

The acquisition enhances the supplier’s existing OddsMatrix online sports betting product with a retail-focused software solution and other products such as virtual horse racing and lottery games.

“OddsMatrix is one of the company's three pillars and is growing at a tremendous rate already,” said EveryMatrix Group CEO Ebbe Groes. “Retail is a big component of any comprehensive sports betting suite, and by integrating Leapbit’s technology, we can take OddsMatrix to new levels of complexity.

“We’ve been impressed by Leapbit’s technology and expert team, and we’re looking forward to growing OddsMatrix together by greatly expanding our addressable market.”

Leapbit’s development team will be merged with OddsMatrix’s existing team, and continue to deliver software from its current base in Zagreb, Croatia.

“We’re delighted to be signing with EveryMatrix,” said Leapbit co-founder and CEO Božo Kekez, who previously served as chief technology officer for Romanian bookmaker Superbet. “The past four years with Leapbit have been more fruitful than expected; we've done a lot of work in a short time frame and couldn't be prouder of this outcome.

“The team is eager to re-join a bigger company and work from the inside to push the boundaries of innovation within the sports betting software space.”

Related Tags
EveryMatrix iGaming Leapbit OddsMatrix Retail Sports Betting
Related Articles

EveryMatrix reveals strong start to 2022

EveryMatrix expands US footprint with West Virginia license

EveryMatrix signs patent license agreement with IGT

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

Carlo Cooke joins SlotMatrix as commercial director

EveryMatrix acquires stake in game development studio Jelly Entertainment

Spearhead Studios set for UK debut with 888casino

EveryMatrix posts 23% revenue growth in 2021

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Life in the fast lane – three lessons learned while launching in the hyper growth US market

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

EveryMatrix launches new iGaming platform for Mexico’s Foliatti Group

EveryMatrix expands Miami office with new senior commercial hire

Highlight Games goes live with OPAP

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming