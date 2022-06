New York-listed gaming operator Bally's Corporation has agreed a deal to sell the real property assets of its two Rhode Island casino properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) for $1bn.

GLPI has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire the real property assets of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally's Tiverton Casino & Hotel, subject to customary regulatory approvals, with the Lincoln venue also subject to lender consent.

Bally's will immediately lease back [...]