New York-listed racetrack and gaming operator Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has seen second quarter revenue fall by 61 per cent year-on-year due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, despite a 26.7 per cent increase in revenue from its Online Wagering segment.

Total net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $185.1m compared to $477.4m in the prior year period following steep declines in the Churchill Downs and Gaming segments.

Churchill Downs revenue was 84.4 per [...]