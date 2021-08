New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has posted a net loss of $305.5m for the second quarter of 2021, despite seeing revenue soar by 320 per cent compared to a year ago.

Q2 revenue grew to $298m, buoyed by a 281 per cent increase in monthly active payers (MUPs) for its B2C segment, with an average of 1.1m monthly unique paying customers during each month of the quarter.

Average revenue per MUP increased by [...]