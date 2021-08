Gaming and leisure operator Golden Nugget expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $800m this year following a strong first half performance.

With the first half of 2020 severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, revenue in the first half of 2021 climbed 49.6 per cent to $1.58bn, with Q2 revenue improving by 224 per cent year-on-year to $934.5m.

Net income for the quarter amounted to $144.3m versus a net loss of $152.7m a year ago, driving net income [...]