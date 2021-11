New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has reported a 37 per cent increase in revenue to $35.6m for the third quarter of 2021.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 133 per cent increase in active first time depositors during Q3, with 12-month active depositors up 112 per cent.

During the quarter, the operator deployed 103 new games in Michigan and 90 new games in New Jersey, and launched new online casino and [...]