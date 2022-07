Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market was again boosted by the land-based sector as total gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached DKK572m (€76.9m) in May.

Total GGR rose 11.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, despite continued declines from the sports betting and online casino segments.

Sports betting GGR declined by 7 per cent year-on-year to DKK186m, while May's online casino GGR fell marginally by 0.4 per cent to DKK246m.

After mandated Covid-19 restrictions from last [...]