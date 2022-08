New York’s online sports betting market hit a new low in July 2022 as total handle fell to $800.8m.

The state’s nine online sportsbooks saw handle decline for the fourth consecutive month in July, down 24 per cent compared to the previous month, despite the launch of the state’s ninth and final licensee Bally Bet.

New York Online Sports Betting Handle: FY 2022/23 Year-to-Date (US$)

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel remained market leader for online sports betting in New York [...]