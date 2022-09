Maryland’s retail sports betting market grew sequentially for the first time in five months as total handle reached $18.6m in August.

The state’s seven licensed retail sportsbooks saw handle increase by 21 per cent compared to the previous month, with the FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel continuing to lead the way as market leader with wagers of $7.22m.

Maryland Retail Sports Betting Handle: August 2022 (US$)

The next biggest operator was the BetMGM-powered MGM National Harbor with wagers [...]