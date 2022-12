Portugal’s online gambling revenue in Q3 2022 rose by 39 per cent to an all-time high of €159.1m, with strong growth in both the sports betting and iGaming sectors.

Sports betting handle increased by 17 per cent to €348.2m, and a margin of 19.9 per cent (2021: 16.6 per cent) gave gross revenue of €69.3m, which was up 41 per cent on the previous year.

With the start of the new season in Q3, football had a [...]