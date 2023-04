Virginia recorded land-based casino revenue of $98.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, after March delivered gaming revenue of $37.4 million.

Gaming revenue at Rivers Casino fell by 4 per cent to $23.6 million in March, its third month of operation. Hard Rock Bristol reported revenue of $13.8 million, which was a marginal increase on the previous month’s $13.7 million.

Their combined total of 2,308 slot machines accounted for 74 per cent of March’s gaming revenue [...]