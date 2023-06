Sales of the New York Lottery reached $776.1 million in the five-week period to 3 June 2023.

Ticket sales were down by 2 per cent versus a similar five-week period to 4 June 2022.

Instant win game sales were $448.9 million and were up by 0.3 per cent on the comparative period. They accounted for 58 per cent of New York total lottery sales.

New Lottery sales by game: 5 weeks to 3 June ($m)

Two daily draw games, [...]