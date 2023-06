The Montana Lottery has reported a 38 per cent rise in sports betting handle to $4.5 million in May.

Baseball (41 per cent) and basketball (35 per cent) were the largest contributors to Montana’s sports wagers in the month, and Ice hockey accounted for a further 9 per cent.

May’s betting margin was 15.0 per cent, 3.2 percentage points higher than May 2022, and gave gross win of $666,686, a rise of 75 per cent year-on-year.