Mobile sports betting in the state of New York rose by 8 per cent to $1.36 billion in May, with DraftKings having a strong month.

DraftKings’s monthly handle grew by 50 per cent year-on-year to $471.1 million, giving the brand a 35 per cent share of New York’s sports handle in May.

Other than DraftKings, only FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive reported year-on-year handle increases in the month.

