Sports handle in Iowa remained unchanged compared to the same period last year at $147.7 million in May.

Online sports betting was 1 per cent higher at $135.2 million, but retail betting fell by 8 per cent to $12.5 million during the month.

DraftKings was Iowa’s leading online betting brand in May with handle of $49.1 million, giving it a 36 per cent share of the market.

FanDuel was in second place with wagers of $36.0 million, a [...]