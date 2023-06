Gambling revenue in Denmark grew by 5 per cent to DKK638.9 million (€85.7 million) in April, and was the country’s highest monthly total since October 2020.

Danish sports betting revenue was up by 11 per cent in April to DKK246.8 million. Mobile betting accounted for 62 per cent of revenue, followed by retail betting with 25 per cent and desktop devices with 13 per cent.

April’s online casino gaming revenue was 6 per cent higher than the [...]