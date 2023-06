Sports wagering in Arizona fell by 7 per cent to $645 million in March, but was up against the state’s best monthly betting performance in its year-on-year comparison.

March’s betting wagers took the total for the first quarter of the year to $1.85 billion, of which 99 per cent came from mobile betting.

“March of 2023 is the fifth time the state eclipsed $600 million in wagers and is the second highest month since the inception of [...]