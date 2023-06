Sports wagers in Kansas dropped to $120.3 million in May, with both the online and retail channels recording their lowest monthly totals since launch.

Online betting in Kansas was down by 8 per cent on April 2023 to $115.6 million, whilst retail betting was 30 per cent down to $4.7 million.

Kansas sports betting comparison: May 2023 (US$)

DraftKings was the online betting market leader in Kansas with handle of $48.0 million in May, giving it a 42 [...]