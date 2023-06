Connecticut’s iGaming wagers increased by 31 per cent to $1.01 billion in May, and was just the third month since launch that the monthly total has surpassed $1 billion.

iGaming’s growth more than compensated for a 6 per cent fall in Connecticut’s online sports handle, which was down to $101.7 million, its lowest level since August 2022.

Retail betting handle was 4 per cent higher than the previous year at $7.7 million.

Connecticut’s total sports betting and iGaming [...]