Michigan reported a 15 per cent rise in May’s iGaming and online betting revenue to $185.8 million, with growth in both sectors.

iGaming gross revenue was up by 18 per cent to $150.6 million in the month, whilst online sports betting revenue was 5 per cent higher year-on-year at $35.2 million.

Michigan had 15 active licensees in both the iGaming and online betting sectors in May.

BetMGM was the iGaming market leader with 32 per cent of total [...]