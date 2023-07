New Jersey’s casinos, racetracks and their partners have reported a 12 per cent increase in total gaming revenue to $2.73 billion for the first half of 2023, buoyed by a strong performance in June.

June’s total gaming revenue rose 14 per cent year-on-year to $457.2 million, with land-based casino win climbing 5 per cent to $241.6 million and internet gaming win up 12 per cent at $149.3 million.

The biggest growth came from sports betting as gross [...]