New York-listed gaming operator Bally’s Corporation has reported a 10 per cent increase in revenue to $606.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, buoyed by a record performance from its core Casinos & Resorts segment.

Revenue from Casinos & Resorts grew by 11 per cent to a new quarterly high of $333.2 million, while International Interactive revenue rose 6 per cent to $247.8 million, led by its UK business, which was up 11.5 per cent [...]