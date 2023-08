Indiana’s sports handle fell by 1 per cent to $203.8 million in July, with retail betting accounting for the monthly decline.

Mobile betting in Indiana was unchanged at $193.1 million, whilst retail betting fell by 19 per cent to $10.7 million.

Baseball had wagers of $69.4 million (34 per cent) in July, followed by ‘other’ sports with $62.9 million (31 per cent) and parlay bets with $56.2 million (28 per cent).

DraftKings was the market leader in Indiana’s [...]