Gambling revenue in New Jersey increased by 5 per cent to $506.2 million in July, with sports betting and iGaming helping to drive revenue above $500 million.

Sports betting revenue in New Jersey was up by 36 per cent to $61.0 million in July. Online sports betting grew by 35 per cent to $57.6 million, while retail betting was up by 60 per cent to $3.5 million.

The overall betting margin during the month was 10.4 per [...]