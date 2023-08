Connecticut iGaming wagers increased by 61 per cent to a new monthly record of $1.14 billion in July, driven by a strong performance from DraftKings.

DraftKings and its local partner, The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, had total iGaming wagers of $735.6 million, a rise of 67 per cent. It was the first month either of Connecticut’s licensees had iGaming wagers above $700 million.

FanDuel and Mohegan Digital had iGaming wagers of $405.1 million, which was up by 52 [...]