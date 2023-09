Gaming revenue in Macau rose to MOP17.2 billion (€2.0 billion) in August and took the total for the first eight months of the year above MOP 100 billion.

Macau’s gaming revenue in August was up almost eight-fold on the previous year and was the fourth consecutive month with revenue above MOP15 billion. But August’s performance was up by just 3 per cent on July.

Visitor numbers to Macau also continue to recover and July recorded 2.8 million [...]