Maryland’s six land-based casinos earned total gaming revenue of $161.4 million in August, a fall of 5 per cent on the same month last year.

Revenue from the state’s slot machines was below $110 million for the first time since February, down by 3 per cent to $109.1 million, with table gaming revenue down 8 per cent to $52.3 million

All six of Maryland’s casinos reported year-on-year falls in revenue.

Maryland casino revenue comparison: August 2023 ($)

The MGM [...]