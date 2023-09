Michigan posted a 16 per cent rise in iGaming revenue to $152.2 million in August, as both FanDuel and DraftKings increased their market share.

BetMGM remained Michigan’s iGaming market leader with revenue of $44.0 million, but its share dropped from 38 per cent to 29 per cent year-on-year.

FanDuel increased its monthly share of revenue from 15 per cent to 22 per cent, reporting iGaming revenue of $33.2 million.

DraftKings was in third place with revenue of $28.2 [...]