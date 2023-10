Netherlands’ online gambling market generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €1.33 billion for the year ended 31 July 2023, with casino games accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total.

Latest figures released by Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) revealed that GGR for the most recent six-month period increased by 8 per cent compared to the previous six months.

Casino games represented 74 per cent of the total, with sports betting contributing 23 per cent, while poker and [...]