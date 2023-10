Sales of the Taiwan Welfare Lottery rose by 25 per cent to NT$6.92 billion (€203.8 million) in August, and took sales for the year above NT$110 billion.

Prizes paid out in August were NT$4.26 billion, an increase of 27 per cent, with the Welfare Lottery earning monthly gross win of NT$2.66 billion, a rise of 23 per cent.

August’s sales performance meant that the Welfare Lottery’s sales were NT$112.58 billion in the first eight months of the [...]