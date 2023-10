Maryland’s six land-based casinos reported a revenue fall of 3 per cent to $155.1 million in September, with both slot machines and table games showing declines.

Revenue from the state’s VLT machines was $108.2 million, a decline of 1 per cent, and accounted for 70 per cent of Maryland’s gaming revenue in September.

Table gaming revenue decreased by 6 per cent to $46.9 million.

Maryland casino revenue: September 2023 ($)

The MGM National Harbor was the largest property in [...]