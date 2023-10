Chile’s land-based casinos posted a 3 per cent increase in revenue to CLP45.7 billion (€45.7 million) in August, with 25 properties reporting revenue in the month.

Visitor numbers to Chile’s casinos in August rose by 11 per cent to 589,913. Dreams’ Monticello casino was the most popular venue with 88,508 visitors, and took its total visitor numbers to the casino in 2023 above 700,000.

Enjoy’s Vina del Mar saw 53,809 monthly visitors and there were 49,650 visitors [...]