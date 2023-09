The Swedish government is proposing an increase in gambling tax from 18 per cent to 22 per cent of gross gaming revenue (GGR) from next July.

In its 2024 Budget, the Swedish government said that the tax increase should be “well balanced” to avoid a negative impact on licensed gambling companies in the market.

The government explained that a tax of just over 20 per cent would be considered compatible with its aim to achieve a channelization [...]