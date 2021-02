Gaming Intelligence’s monthly roundup of all the major M&A and B2B deals in the betting and gaming sector

US casino deals were the flavour of the month in January with Fertitta Entertainment leading the charge with a $6.6bn Spac deal to go public 10 years after taking the company private. The deal follows closely on the heels of Fertitta’s Golden Nugget Online Gaming listing on Nasdaq, through the Landcadia II vehicle. Fertitta will hope both will [...]