Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued LeoVegas with a warning and a SEK2m penalty fee for breaching certain due diligence routines with respect to its Swedish customers.

The decision relates to shortcomings in the operator’s anti-money laundering policies in 2019, the first year of Sweden's regulated iGaming market.

Under Swedish regulations, licensees must identify customers and collect enough information to be able to assess and manage the risks associated with that customer. In the case of a [...]