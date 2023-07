Flutter Entertainment-owned Betfair International has been reprimanded by the Danish Gambling Authority for breaches of the country’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

The regulator has given Betfair three orders and a reprimand for breaching section 7(1) of the AML Act on risk assessment, section 8(1) of the AML Act on business procedures, and section 8(1) of the AML Act on controls.

The first order was issued because Betfair’s risk assessment did not separately risk assess the individual inherent [...]