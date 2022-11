The Government of Ireland has approved the publication of a long-awaited bill to regulate online and land-based gambling.

Irish premier Micheál Martin described today’s Cabinet approval as significant and the bill as “unquestionably a major milestone”.

“It is an important and necessary piece of legislation, designed to meet the challenges of gambling responsibly in 21st century Ireland,” said the Taoiseach. “This long awaited and much needed Bill takes a responsible approach to balancing the freedom to gamble [...]