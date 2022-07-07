Malta Gaming Authority issues National Lottery licence

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has issued a licence to IZI Group's National Lottery plc to enable the Malta-based company to begin operating the country's National Lottery.

The licence has been issued following a Request for Proposals issued by the Maltese government's Privatisation Unit in July 2021, with a concession agreement signed in March of this year.

A ten year licence has now been issued to National Lottery plc, which replaces the lottery's previous operator, Maltco Lotteries.

The first Lotto draw under the new lottery operator takes place this Saturday, with a new Tuesday Lotto draw beginning next week.

“I’m sure that the new National Lottery licensee shall continue to enhance the popular National Lottery Games, such as the Lotto and Super 5, among others, as well as introduce other games which will further enrich the games portfolio,” said Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy, European Funds and Lands.

“Together, we have ensured that National Lottery plc will be committed to promoting, designing and putting into practice the principles of actively responsible gaming, while protecting the personal well-being of players. The national economic profit that translates from gambling should be given importance, but not at the expense of the player.”

MGA CEO Carl Brincat commented: “The Authority is confident that the Concessionaire shall dedicate all resources necessary to maintain the very highest level of operational and compliance standards, and as has already been made clear, will invest in taking care of its players and doing its utmost to avoid gaming-related harm.”

National Lottery plc CEO Johann Schembri added: “Today marks a new era for the National Lottery of Malta. The licence attained from the Malta Gaming Authority affirms the hard work that we have been undertaking and our commitment to deliver an innovative, forward looking and above all, fair and transparent, national lottery service.”

IZI Group also operates Malta's land-based Dragonara Casino, as well as the IZIBET online and retail betting brand.