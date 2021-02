Germany’s sports betting market contracted by 16 per cent in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with gaming operators also reporting a slump in online slot spending in the final quarter of the year as new restrictions came into force.

German sports betting association DSWV said Tuesday that total betting stakes fell to €7.8bn in 2020 from €9.3bn in the prior year, leading to a corresponding 16 per cent fall in tax revenue [...]