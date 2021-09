The Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) has released its proposed sports betting regulations for public comment.

The regulations cover all aspects of sports betting operations, from initial licensure through to self-exclusion systems and internal controls for both retail and online wagering.

Written comments on the proposed regulations will be accepted until September 27 at sports.wagering@maryland.gov, with a public meeting on the regulations scheduled for September 22 at the headquarters of the MLGCA.

Publication of the [...]