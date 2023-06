The Swedish Government is looking to strengthen its consumer protection measures by adjusting the penalty fee for gambling companies that violate the country's Money Laundering Act.

A memorandum has been sent out which proposes to bring the penalty fee for violating the Money Laundering Act in line with violations of the country’s Gambling Act.

The Government has proposed that the penalty fee be raised to at least SEK5,000, and the highest of either 10 per cent of [...]