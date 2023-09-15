Gambling Commission to form new UK gambling industry forum

Britain’s Gambling Commission has announced plans to establish a new gambling industry forum to provide further insight into the views of operators.

The Forum will be made up of Britain’s gambling industry and will sit alongside other stakeholder engagement initiatives and advisory groups, including the Lived Experience Advisory Panel, the Advisory Board for Safer Gambling, and the Digital Advisory Panel.

“We’ve always listened to the views of the industry when deciding how best to make progress but this new forum will give us another way to work with representatives from the industry we regulate,” said Commission chair Marcus Boyle.

The Forum will share industry views on areas a such as account management, consultations and the Commission’s data programme.

The Commission will recruit and appoint a chair of the Forum for a three-year term, in addition to other members who understand the industry and the challenges and opportunities it faces. There will be around ten members in total, representing the wide range of gambling sectors.

Recruitment for the new chair will begin this month when the Commission will also be inviting expressions of interest to be a member.