Sweden’s gambling regulator has threatened payment processor Zimpler with a significant fine if the company continues to facilitate unlicensed online gambling in the country.

Regulatory authority Spelinspektionen will impose a SEK25 million (€2.1m) fine on Zimpler if it does not end payment processing services for unlicensed operators in the Swedish market by 31 July.

The order follows an anonymous tip and subsequent investigation by the regulator, which found that Zimpler was available as a payment option on [...]