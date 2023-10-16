Pragmatic Solutions integrates Zimpler Go into PAM iGaming platform

Pragmatic Solutions has enhanced its iGaming platform through the integration of player registration and payment solution Zimpler Go.

The integration is mainly focused on the Brazilian market and provides Pragmatic Solutions’ operator network with a streamlined player onboarding process, accelerating growth with faster payments and financial compliance checks powered by Zimpler Go.

“We are excited to be able to support our client Pragmatic Solutions in spearheading the beginning of a new era in the regulated Brazilian iGaming market,” said Zimpler CEO Johan Strand. “Zimpler Go is a win-win for both end users and merchants.

“While players will be able to enjoy a seamless registration, deposit and withdrawal experience, Zimpler Go will also streamline player identification and account verification, allowing merchants to fulfil both initial and ongoing Know Your Customer requirements, facilitating source of funds checks and responsible gaming, while helping combat bonus fraud.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang commented: “We are thrilled to expand the variety of premium services available to our PAM platform licensees with the addition of Zimpler Go. This integration enables our licensees to effortlessly access Zimpler's services via our iGaming platform, improving their player experiences and enhancing the value we offer through our catalogue of pre-integrated partners.

“At Pragmatic Solutions, we are committed to simplifying complex processes and this collaboration demonstrates our dedication to giving operators the tools they require for success. We look forward to the positive impact this new addition will have on player onboarding, payments, and overall operator growth.”