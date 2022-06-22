bet365 becomes PGA Tour’s first international partner outside North America

Leading betting operator bet365 has signed a deal to become an official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

The three-year content and marketing agreement sees bet365 become the Tour’s first operator partner outside North America, securing rights in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Canada to use PGA Tour marks, as well as rights to advertise within Tour media and Tour partner platforms.

In the UK, Ireland and Australia, bet365 will serve as the exclusive provider of odds on the leaderboard and player pages of PGATour.com, as well as on TOURCast, the Tour’s platform that allows fans to follow every shot from each group with a 3D rendering of the golf course.

bet365 will also have a brand presence across PGA Tour media properties managed by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), as well as on WBD platforms such as Golfdigest.com in the UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

“We are excited to work with bet365 to expand the Tour’s sports betting initiatives outside of North America,” said PGA Tour vice president of gaming Scott Warfield. “bet365 was the first operator to integrate the Tour’s official in-play betting product and they are poised for tremendous growth being on the forefront of in-play sports betting in golf. The Tour continues to look for opportunities to innovate in new areas with a goal of engaging with fans.”

A spokesperson for bet365 said: “The bet365 group are delighted to be working with one of the most iconic brands in global sport. Throughout this partnership with PGA Tour, bet365 will strive to continue delivering a market leading in-play experience to our golf customers, both across our global sites and the PGA Tour platforms.”