Parimatch renews UFC partnership until 2021

14th July 2020 7:51 am GMT

Eastern European-facing retail and online betting operator Parimatch has renewed its partnership with mixed martial arts (MMA) organization UFC.

The new deal sees Parimatch remain as the official betting and wagering partner of the UFC for the Europe and CIS region until the end of 2021.

‘We took a bet when we began our relationship with the UFC in 2018 on the daring spirit of the organization and its fighters to help elevate both our brands to new heights,” said Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov. “We see that spirit in Parimatch and the values of our customers. We are excited to continue this bold journey together.”

Last year Parimatch had a presence across 15 UFC events and named iconic MMA star Conor McGregor as its brand ambassador.

