Gaming Intelligence
bet365 expands UFC sportsbook partnership

6th July 2023 9:47 am GMT
bet365 has expanded its existing sportsbook partnership with mixed martial arts organisation UFC to include a number of additional European jurisdictions.

For the third consecutive year, bet365 will continue as the exclusive official sportsbook partner for UFC in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the expanded agreement also taking in Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

The renewed partnership comes with an enhanced betting experience, including a ‘Bet Builder’ that allows fans to create the bet they want by selecting from multiple markets for the same bout, which can then be combined into one single bet.

The UFC’s official data provider IMG Arena will also be providing a variety of features to the bet365 app and website, including UFC’s official data feed and in-screen live streaming of UFC bouts.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with UFC for a third consecutive year,” said a spokesperson for bet365. “2023 will be our biggest and most exciting year yet for our customers, with the launch of two new enhancements to our UFC betting experience.

“From UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs RODRIGUEZ this weekend, our customers will be able to bet on UFC via our market-leading Bet Builder product, and existing customers will also be offered live streaming for UFC events as an in-app feature.”

UFC vice president of global partnerships Nicholas Smith added: “bet365 have been such a great partner over the years. Not only are they invested in growing the sport of MMA by creating bespoke and educational content, but they share UFC’s vision of innovation and creativity to deliver fans and customers the best experience possible. We look forward to growing and expanding this partnership for years to come.”

The UFC’s renewal with bet365 comes ahead of UFC’s return to London on 22 July at The O2 arena, which will feature bet365 event branding as Tom Aspinall makes his comeback in a heavyweight battle against Marcin Tybura.

Last month Betclic was named as the UFC's official betting partner in France, Poland and Portugal.

