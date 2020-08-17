Monkey Knife Fight signs fantasy sports deal with MLB’s Miami Marlins

US daily fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) has agreed a new partnership with Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins.

MKF will serve as the team’s official fantasy sports partner, benefiting from prominent in-stadium branding and exposure on the Marlins’ online , radio and television assets.

The operator, which last month partnered the NFL's Miami Dolphins, has also teamed up with the Marlins to donate $50,000 to the Miami Marlins Foundation's Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, which addresses food insecurities across South Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separate from this, an MKF-branded cover will adorn two right field sections in Marlins Park during the 2020 season. Each time a Marlins home run ball hits the covering, MKF will donate an additional $10,000 to the Miami Marlins Foundation.

“We're excited to partner with the Marlins and introduce our unique style of fantasy sports to their fans,” said Monkey Knife Fight founder and CEO Bill Asher. “What's most important though, is helping those in need.

“So many in South Florida have been hit hard by this virus. We will do our part by giving back to their foundation and supporting the neighboring community, which has been one of the hardest hit areas during the pandemic.”

Marlins head of partnership strategy and development David Oxfeld added: “The Marlins are the up and coming team in South Florida, which makes partnering with Monkey Knife Fight, one of the industry's most innovative companies, a natural fit.

“We appreciate the community-focused approach by MFK to engage with our fans and those in need in South Florida.”