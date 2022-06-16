AZ Alkmaar names Kansino as main sponsor 

Play North's online casino brand Kansino has been unveiled as the main sponsor of Dutch Eredivisie football club AZ Alkmaar.

The Netherlands-licensed online casino brand will be displayed on the front of first team shirts for the next four seasons, replacing AFAS Software after 12 years as the club's main sponsor.

The former main sponsor will remain connected to the club and retains the naming rights to AZ Alkmaar's home stadium.

“We are very excited about entering into [...]