Unibet named Leeds United official training wear partner

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has been named as the new official training wear partner for EFL Championship club Leeds United for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The agreement will see the Unibet brand feature on the men’s and women’s training wear, as well as the men's first team coaching staff kit.

Leeds was previously sponsored by Kindred’s 32Red brand when the club last competed in the Championship. The club were relegated from the English Premier League last season.

“We are delighted to be linking up with Leeds United once again through this new partnership,” said Kindred Group head of UK marketing Sam Mead. “Our industry-leading model of sponsorship provides benefits to both clubs and their communities - something we will drive forward throughout the season.”

Leeds United executive director Paul Bell added: “We are pleased to welcome Unibet as our new official training wear partner.

“We have previously enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Kindred Group through its 32Red brand which was on the front of our shirt when we were promoted as Championship champions at the end of the 2019/20 Season.”

Unibet also announced this week that it has become the official betting partner of the Dutch first division, Eredivisie, with immediate effect.

The collaboration will last until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Unibet currently sponsors Eredivisie clubs Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, FC Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and NEC.

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 0.52 per cent higher at SEK115.55 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.