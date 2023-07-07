This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Unibet named Leeds United official training wear partner

7th July 2023 9:24 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has been named as the new official training wear partner for EFL Championship club Leeds United for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The agreement will see the Unibet brand feature on the men’s and women’s training wear, as well as the men's first team coaching staff kit.

Leeds was previously sponsored by Kindred’s 32Red brand when the club last competed in the Championship. The club were relegated from the English Premier League last season.

“We are delighted to be linking up with Leeds United once again through this new partnership,” said Kindred Group head of UK marketing Sam Mead. “Our industry-leading model of sponsorship provides benefits to both clubs and their communities - something we will drive forward throughout the season.”

Leeds United executive director Paul Bell added: “We are pleased to welcome Unibet as our new official training wear partner.

“We have previously enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Kindred Group through its 32Red brand which was on the front of our shirt when we were promoted as Championship champions at the end of the 2019/20 Season.”

Unibet also announced this week that it has become the official betting partner of the Dutch first division, Eredivisie, with immediate effect.

The collaboration will last until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Unibet currently sponsors Eredivisie clubs Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, FC Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and NEC.

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 0.52 per cent higher at SEK115.55 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Casino EFL Championship Football iGaming Kindred Group Leeds United Slots Sports Betting Unibet
Related Articles

Arizona posts $536 million in April sports handle

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

Arizona reports $645 million in March sports wagers

Unibet fined for breach of advertising regulations in Australia

Tjärnström resigns as chief executive of Kindred Group

Arizona posts $609 million in February sports wagers

Kindred Group approved to launch iGaming platform in New Jersey

Arizona sports handle rises 5% in January

Pennsylvania gambling regulator issues fines relating to iGaming

Arizona sports wagers hit $6bn in 2022

Iowa sports wagers slide 23% in January

Strong Q4 growth for Kindred Group but full year revenue drops to £1.07bn

Arizona sports betting handle rises 32% in November

Unibet named NHL’s first partner in Sweden

Unibet enters the ring with Glory kickboxing partnership in the Netherlands

Soft2Bet
Galaxsys
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok